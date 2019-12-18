Local businesses to host holiday toy drive

A couple of local businesses are joining forces to bring joy to kids in our community.

The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year; however, not every family can afford gifts on Christmas.

Local businesses Di Classe & Bert & Ernie’s Adventures is hosting a toy drive to make sure every child at the Sacred Heart Children’s Home has a present to unwrap this holiday season.

Both businesses are accepting gifts for kids ages five to 10 and girls ages five to 18.

The drive will take place on Sunday, December 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over at 8610 McPherson Suite 110.