Local businessman donates medical supplies to Doctors Hospital

Doctors Hospital has received a medical supply donation from a local businessman.

Alfonso Serna from Vintage Logistics donated surgical masks, gloves, and face shields to Doctors Hospital on Wednesday, April 1st.

Medical supplies were delivered from Mexico, and U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar worked with U.S. Customs to minimize delay on the shipment.

“We are truly grateful to Mr. Serna and Congressman Cuellar for their assistance during this unprecedented and uncertain time,” states Eladio Montalvo, Interim CEO. “On behalf of our patients and healthcare workers, we want to personally thank them for coming to the aid of our community.”

“During this time of crisis, I cannot thank Mr. Serna enough for his generous donation of personal protective equipment for the men and women at Doctors Hospital, who are on the frontlines of this public health emergency,” states Congressman Cuellar. “It was critical that this shipment arrived in Laredo as soon as possible, so we can keep our health care workers safe and ensure that they can continue to effectively treat the citizens of Laredo and Webb County. I will continue to fight for the well-being of our community and work with those in the public and private sectors on ways they can contribute their services and resources to those who need them most. Our community is one of resilience, and together, we will get through this pandemic.”