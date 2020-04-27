LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of cheerleaders are using money raised throughout the year to give back to our heroes fighting COVID-19.
The cheerleading squad at United Middle School donated several Chick-fil-a meals to the COVID unit at Laredo Medical Center.
Alejandra Gonzalez, nurse director of the COVID unit, came down to meet the girls and accept the donation on behalf of the hospital.
Local cheerleaders give back to hospital
