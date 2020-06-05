Local church holds drive to help elderly

More than 400 members of the elderly community got some much needed help Friday morning thanks to a local church.



New Vision held a drive in central Laredo as part of their Silver Stars Program which meets up every month for these types of events.



Pastor Lucy De Leon says they gave everyone a special surprise during the giveaway.

"We're giving a special present because the fathers here, a lot of the elderly people always complain that their kids do not visit and we wanna make them special for us, they are our silver stars. So we gave them some shirts to to the ones who came early. We got a big donation of shirts and now we are just giving them masks that we made for them at the church too, for those who would not be getting shirts."

The Silver Star Program helps out elderly over the age of sixty. If you want to learn more you can call the church at 712-0655.