Local church hosting Valentine's Day Dance

It’s never too early to start planning for Valentine’s Day and a local church is looking to host an event where love birds can dance the night away!

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is giving the community the chance to have a romantic even with their loved one during a Valentine’s Day dinner and dance.

Couples will be treated to a dinner, a silent auction and of course live music from the band Los Camaradas.

The event will take place on Friday, February 14th from 7:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall.

Tickets are $30 per person.

For more information you can call 956-206-45-70, or 956-723-6954.