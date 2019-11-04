Local church hosting annual free medical screenings

A local church is hosting medical services this week for their 11th year.

Catholic Charities and the Missionaries of Divine Mercy from Houston are hosting their annual medical mission.

Anyone needing free medical, dental, and vision services can stop by San Luis Rey church Monday, November 4th to Friday, November 8th.

Hundreds of people are expected to stop by, and staff reassures the public that anyone needing services will be screened.

“We're inviting everyone to come. We are not going to be asking any questions,” said Benjamin de la Garza from Catholic Charities. “No immigration status, no financial status. This is a medical mission that we do out of love. It's for all the people, all the community, all over the city and outskirts of the city. Everybody is invited to join us.”

Monday through Thursday anyone can stop by from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon, but on Friday the mission will run until noon.