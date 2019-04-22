Local church inviting community to an Evening with Christ

A local church is hosting a musical event that will bring worshippers from all Laredo churches together.

Next week the public is invited to an "Evening with Christ".

Parishioners at St John Neumann Catholic Church say musicians from other local churches will gather Wednesday, April 24th for the first time event.

Frank Mata says the whole community is invited to attend and it’s completely free and open to the public.

The event will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at 102 W Hillside Rd.

