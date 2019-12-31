Local church leaders discuss staying safe during services

A church is meant to be a place to give thanks, ask for forgiveness, and seek protection, but a sanctuary was the latest target of a shooting attack over the weekend.

"The simple fact of entering a church with a gun is not right," said Victor Velasquez. "It's wrong."

Velasquez says weapons don't belong in a church. He says it's how he envisions worship.

"To me God's house is sacred. Having someone armed protecting you while you pray, doesn't feel right."

But others, like Cynthia Arreaola, say this is the only way to remain safe. Like the volunteer security guard, who ended a church shooting spree in White Settlement.

"In my point of view I would say it would be correct, he saved a bunch of lives. You are at a church thinking you are protected. To me honestly I think it's correct."

Pastor John David Delgado, with the United Baptist Church says the congregation is praying for the victims and their families.

"It's a tragedy that something like this would happen in a place of worship and it grieves our hearts."

Pastor John says safety has always been a top priority at their church.

"We always feel that if people feel safe coming to church and they have a great experience they are gonna want to come back."

The pastor says there are security measures in place similar to other church's in Laredo, like the use of security cameras which are monitored by multiple people, another one being the use of only one entrance where everyone entering the building is greeted, and the availability of numerous exits throughout the facility.

"We have a lot of medical people or law enforcement people here so there's always been a sense of safety here."

Other local churches also pointed out the high number of law enforcement among the community adds an extra security element to their church.

"Like in other churches, we have people that are Border Patrol, police, or members of other emergency services."

Zuri Olavarria, with Dunamis Ministries, says those who attend service are more than just church members, and their safety is paramount.

"People that come to church, which we refer to as our second home, are like family- and just like our family, we want for them to feel safe."

Cynthia still recommends always keeping your guard up.

"We never know where it could happen. It can happen anywhere. It already happened at church, we just need to be on the lookout."

While Pastor John says it's important not to give in to evil.

"Everyone has a choice, to live in fear or to live in courage, hope, and in love. We want to encourage people to love beyond the fear. Love beyond the hurt and rise above it. That's the only way we are going to conquer these things."

Police are still determining the motive behind the shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ