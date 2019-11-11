Local church leaders donate supplies to shelter in Mexico

Border church leaders gather to help migrants at a Mexican shelter.

The Knights of Columbus from Texas and Mexico delivered supplies to a center in Piedras Negaras, Coahuila.

This center serves hundreds of migrants in need.

More than $50,000 worth of supplies arrived at the Frontera Digna shelter, including clothing, food, water, and medicine.

Over 20 volunteers showed up to help, including Bishop James A. Tamayo of the Diocese of Laredo.

“The work of the Knights of Columbus, with the catholic bishops and the catholic communities with parishes along the border, where we find our migrant brothers and sisters is so very important,” said Bishop Tamayo. “This is Knights of Columbus in action carrying the mandates of Christ.”

In October, the Knights delivered supplies to a center in Juarez, Mexico as part of their commitment for humanitarian needs at the border.