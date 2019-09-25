Local church looking to help veterans facing hardships

A local place of worship is looking to help our fellow heroes who are facing hardships.

The Laredo First Assembly Church is looking to raise on veterans suicide by hosting a special event to help those in need.

Life after the service can be quite difficult for veterans as they face many challenges trying to adjust to a normal life.

Former Vietnam veteran Dave Roever of the Roever Foundation grew up in south Texas and served in the Vietnam War.

Dave was severely injured while serving in Vietnam and faced many difficulties when he came back.

In an effort to help other veterans who might be struggling, Dave’s brother Matt Roever has been cycling from Canada to Mexico to raise awareness on the issue.

The church is also inviting local vets to a special event on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Laredo Harley Davidson shop where they can ride a motorcycle or bicycle and take part in the movement.

If you know a veteran who is struggling with anxiety or PTSD, you can find help at the Laredo Vet Center or VA Clinic.