Local churches remain temporarily closed

We are learning more on the plans the Diocese of Laredo has regarding church services.



Bishop James Tamayo says until they are ready to resume public mass at the parishes, church goers will have to rely on live streaming of sermons at home.



In a message released Thursday evening, he says he consulted with 15 priests of the Laredo Diocese through virtual meeting to discuss the preparations needed to resume Sunday mass in their parishes again.



He asks for continued patience, cooperation, and prayers until then.