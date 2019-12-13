Local college recieves almost half a million dollars in funds

Laredo College is gaining close to half a million dollars in funds that will go directly to help students advance their careers.

Congressman Henry Cuellar and Laredo College announce $425,000 in scholarships that will be available to LC students.

This money will go to the LEAPS program.

Doctor Richard Solis, the Laredo College president says this program encourages students to enter the STEM fields.

"Oh we have quite a few, over a 1,000 students are enrolled between all of our very unique science programs,” said Doctor Solis. “And our health careers. Beginning with the nursing, radiology, physical therapy, and just our basic sciences in general. This is a benefit for the entire community."

These funds are given by the U.S. Department of Education, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.