Local colleges to extend spring break an extra week

Both Laredo College and TAMIU have sent out notices to their students, faculty, and staff on a change of plans for Spring Break.

Texas A&M International University plans on extending its spring break to include the week of March 23 through 27.

TAMIU officials say they made this decision for the best interest of everyone on campus.

Meanwhile, Laredo College has followed suit and will also extend Spring Break for one additional week for students.

That's from March 16 through the 28th.

Both institutions will require their employees, faculty, and staff to return to undergo professional development on how to launch online instruction should it be necessary going forward.