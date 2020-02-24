Local community raises funds for water dispensary

A project over 30 years in the making is finally seeing the light of day.

It's been an uphill battle, but finally the La Presa community will get a water dispensing station.

Monday morning, Commissioners Court approved the allocation over $300,000 in order to afford the construction bid.

The best bid they were able to get was $799,000, but with only $500,000 saved up for it, commissioners had to get the extra cash.

They are now at more than $850,000 for the project.

Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says he's been pushing for this since he took the position, so it's great to see it getting done.

"I get a little bit of a passion for these types of projects because we all know we're trying to improve our quality of life, and I've been fighting for this project. They deserve it, and again thanks to the court, they're going to be getting this much needed project."

Next Monday, Gonzalez says they will be having a groundbreaking for the La Presa dispensary station.