Local counselor discusses unemployment and mental health

The number of unemployment filings continues to grow across the country, but these massive layoffs aren't just affecting people's bank account.

In the last two months, 1.9 million Texans have filed unemployment claims, a sharp and rapid increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



For many, losing their job could trigger and affect their mental health.



Licensed professional counselor Myrthala Alejo says many correlate self-esteem to their employment status.

"There is a link between a person's job and their purpose in life. That is their identity. So when we don't have a job anymore it's like, 'Who am I?'"

As more and more people lose their job due to COVID-19, a mental health crisis is looming.

According to a study published in 2019, the Association for Psychological Science found that those who experienced financial, housing, or job-related hardship during the great recession were more likely to experience depression, anxiety, or substance abuse as many as three years after the recession.

As we make our way through this pandemic, medical officials expect the same aftermath.

"As weeks go by you do feel hopeless and helpless. And then you start feeling down, you're not motivated, you have no energy."

It's a concerning factor for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

They report the number of people contacting the national hotline has increased tenfold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alejo says if you show signs of mental health illnesses, tackle them early to prevent any long lasting effects.

"It's like a lot of mental health illnesses. People think its going to go away, we are going to snap out of it and the truth is, it doesn't. Anxiety, it starts with stress then you have chronic stress, then it develops to anxiety and then you have an anxiety disorder. Same with depression."

She recommends to reach out for help and focus on coping. Eating and sleeping well could be your first step.

Resources and assistance is available, even if you don't have insurance, both the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention have free programs and services.

You can contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 212-684-3264, or the AFSP Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 'TALK' to 741741.