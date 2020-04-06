Local cyclists pedal together despite coronavirus pandemic

Life as we know it has changed for us all, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

We can no longer have a cup of coffee together or meet at the gym for a workout.

With social distancing in full effect, the challenge presents an opportunity that some are committed to making the best of with communication and technology.

In some way, we’ve all had to adjust to the current state of things due to COVID-19.

Celina Chavez Treviño is part owner of Noni’s Skin Care Clinic and for the last year, she’s also been an instructor at Casa Yoga for indoor cycling classes.

In spite of that, she’s committed to thinking outside the box, which is all we can do at this point.

Since no gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed and exercise is limited to what we can do inside or just outside of our homes, a virtual session seemed like the right thing to do.

Treviño says using her bike and chat groups, she has continued to provide classes.

Brenda Martinez is one of the ladies that has taken part in the virtual cycling sessions.

She says it’s nice to see everyone exercising and socializing while also keeping that social distance.

Treviño for the past three weeks, the group virtually gets together about three to five times a week, sometimes twice in one day.

If you're an active runner, Treviño says to make sure to run on the sidewalks, against the flow of traffic so that you can see everything coming at you.

Cyclists need to stay off the sidewalks and follow traffic regulations since it is considered a motor vehicle.