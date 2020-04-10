Local detention center addresses concerns regarding coronavirus

A local detention center is addressing concerns about coronavirus prevention in their facility.

According to concerns brought forward by families of detainees about COVID19 prevention protocol.

Pablo E. Paeza, Executive Vice President for GEO Group Facility corporate relations said earlier in March, they issued a statement on the comprehensive steps they have taken at all of their facilities, including the Rio Grande Detention Center, to address the risks of COVID-19.

They say at this time, there have been no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the Center.

The facility says these are the measure they have taken for COVID19 prevention.

GEO Group is Working to Address the Risk of Coronavirus to those in their care as well as their employees.

As a long-standing government services provider, specializing in the management of secure correctional facilities and processing centers for federal, state, and local governments, GEO has experience with the implementation of best practices for the prevention, assessment, and management of infectious diseases:

•None of our facilities are overcrowded

•None of our facilities lack access to regular handwashing with clean water and soap

•All of our facilities provide 24/7 access to healthcare

•All of our ICE Processing Centers have approximately double the number of healthcare staff, compared to correctional facilities

•Our facilities are by and large equipped with Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms

Officials have taken the following immediate steps to ensure the health and safety of all those entrusted to our care and our employees:

•Issued guidance to all our facilities, in line with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization

•Updated our policies and procedures to include the best practices for the prevention, assessment, and management of the Coronavirus

•Ordered swab kits for Coronavirus from a national supplier

•Provided educational guidance to our employees and individuals in our care on the best preventative measures to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus such as frequent and careful handwashing; avoiding touching areas of the face, including facial hair; and avoiding individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms

•Advised our employees to remain home if they exhibit flu-like symptoms

•Exercised flexible paid leave and PTO policies to allow for employees to remain home if they exhibit flu-like symptoms or to care for a family member

•Enacted quarantine and testing policies for any employees who may have come into contact with an individual who has tested positive for the Coronavirus

•Employed additional measures during the intake process in all our facilities to include screening specific to the Coronavirus

•Deployed specialized sanitation teams to sterilize high-contact areas of our facilities

•Worked with our government partners and local health officials to develop emergency plans for managing the Coronavirus

•Engaged with our government partners to suspend non-essential visitation