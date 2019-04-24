Local do-gooders clean up Lake Casa Blanca

Every year local residents celebrate Easter by spending it at Lake Casa Blanca; however, quite a bit of trash was left behind.

Luckily, many community residents looking to do their part rolled up their sleeves to make sure the park is back to looking beautiful.

Lake Casa Blanca is clean and free of trash thanks to local do-gooders and the Rio Grande International Study Center.

Project coordinator Valerie Gonzalez says they saw tons of trash left at the park on Tuesday morning.

Gonzalez says the lake is our state park and we need to do what we can to take care of it, especially during the holidays.

She adds that a lot of styrofoam coolers were left behind, which is really bad for the environment because they are not decomposable.

Volunteers from the community, as well as the LBJ ROTC, lent a helping hand with the cleanup efforts.

Park officials such as Randy Rosales says although they plan ahead of time for busy holiday events, it’s still challenging year after year.

Rosales says the garbage that was left behind was about an average amount of trash that they see every year.

Park officials say they want people to be more responsible when they visit the state park.

Organizers say it’s very simple to clean up your mess after your event.

This is the fifth annual Easter clean up event which was hosted by the Rio Grande International Study Center.