Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa joined KGNS to discuss COVID-19 numbers and the future in store for us without social distancing.

"This last week in our home town was a very difficult and challenging one," Doctor Cigarroa said. "We lost four Laredoans in a period of five days to COVID-19. In our hospitals we have 23 COVID patients in intensive care units, we have another 12 in the COVID units which are not intensive care."