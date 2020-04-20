Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed

In the last few days, more patients suffering from severe COVID-19 have also been transfused with the convalescent plasma, which is rich in antibodies and can help fight off the virus.



This has led Doctor Augusto Ramos to send out a plea asking those who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 in Laredo to please consider donating plasma, as it could help save Laredoans lives.

However, there is no place in Laredo where blood or plasma can be donated. The blood-screening mechanisms are only available in San Antonio at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.



Dr. Ramos has made arrangements with them to send their mobile unit down to Laredo, if at least 20 recovered positive COVID-19 people sign up to donate their plasma.



So for those recovered patients who are interested, call the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center at (210) 731-2719 or send an email to covid19@southtexasblood.org.



During the screening process, make sure to let them know you are from Laredo so that the special plasma is set aside for patients in Laredo.