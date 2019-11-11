Local doctor celebrates 500th open heart surgery

It's a doctor who's referred to by his patients as golden hands and he's celebrating a tremendous milestone.

Doctors Hospital heart surgeon Arthur Santos just recently completed his 500th open heart surgery since 2014 at Doctors Hospital.

Saturday was a day of celebration and testimony from just twelve of his 500 patients.

They all gave a personal account as to their experience before and after the surgery.

KGNS spoke with one of the patient’s Angelica Rose who says she's beyond grateful to the man who changed her life.

Doctor Santos says it takes a village to everyone back right.