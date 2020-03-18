Local doctor sets up outdoor clinics to reduce spread of virus

One pediatrician who has been practicing medicine in Laredo for 30 years is taking matters into their own hands when it comes to reducing the spread of the virus.

Doctor Avelino Alvarez is changing the way he sees his patients by keeping them out of the lobby and the enclosed setting.

Instead, he is seeing his patients outside of his clinic. He says the outdoors is a good way to minimize the spread.

For families following the lockdown at home, he has a message:

"Definitely the virus is around, we just don't have ways of enough testing to be able to prove that so. The key is to maintain ourselves safe, hygienic, soap and water... Forget about the hand sanitizers, that may not be as effective as soap and water."

If you are coughing wear a mask, and make sure you take neccesary precautions.

In the meantime he will cntinue this new idea of daily routne to practice medicine, by seeing his patients outside.