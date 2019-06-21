Local doctor warns of life-threatening infections from drug abuse

A local doctor is warning the community about the bad, the ugly, and the not so pleasant side effects of drug use.

Warning, some of the images in this story may be disturbing for some viewers.

Family practitioner Dr. Victor Trevino says drugs like fentanyl that a user can inject can lead to an infection called septicemia.

Dr. Trevino says although Fentanyl in Laredo and Texas is not that prevalent, it is becoming a problem nationwide.

According to Drug Rehab.org, when injected the drugs can introduce toxins into the bloodstream and develop an infection, which if left untreated can turn life-threatening.

Dr. Trevino says it’s a generalized infection that can be fatal and has to be recognized immediately.

Doctors say, the infection can turn into ulcers and gangrene which can result in amputation.

Dr. Trevino says the diagnosis is not easily attributed to drug use.

Trevino says, "We know that people have drug addiction problem wind up with abscess and cellulitis infections to the extremities on the infection side and we attribute it to the infection, dirty needles, but we haven't seen that the problem can also be related to the low immune system."

Dr. Trevino says because the drug tends to affect your intestines it could make it easier for the user to get an infection.

The medical community is aware of the issue and the best way to prevent it is by educating the public that this is a real life-threatening matter.

According to Drug Rehab, some of the other signs not visible to the naked eye are a high body temperature, increased heart rate and respiratory rate.

Dr. Trevino encourages anyone who notices these signs to seek medical help immediately.