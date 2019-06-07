Local drivers receive tickets for not "clicking it"

The number of Webb County violators during the annual Click It or Ticket campaign is in for another law enforcement agency.

From May 20th to June 2nd, the Webb County Constable for precinct one issued a little over 1,100 citations.

More than stops involved drivers or passengers without a seatbelt with nearly 400 kids found to be unrestrained.

Sergeant Claudia Cantu says even though the campaign has come to an end, drivers still need to practice the simple task of buckling up.

Other violations included driving without a license or insurance, not using blinkers, as well as speeding.