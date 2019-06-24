Local drug raid leads to three arrests

Three people are arrested after the Laredo Police Department conducted a search warrant for three separate homes over the weekend.

The first one was located on Callghan Street where officers found seven individually packaged plastic bags of cocaine as well as a 30 round rifle magazine.

The second home was located at San Salvador Street, officers found a large plastic bag containing marijuana, along with other baggies containing other drugs.

The last home was on Gonzalez Court where officers found a dollar bill with white powdery substance, seven clear plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

Police says these three raids were made thanks to tips from the community.

Three people were arrested in this operation.

That includes Ruth Hernandez, 49, who is facing charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Reynaldo Alvarez III, 48, on charges of possession of marijuana and, Rafael Raz Jr., 47, on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.