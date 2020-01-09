Local economy committee plans a brighter future for Laredo

A lot of headway is being made by a local committee to get the community to rise up economically.

Thursday afternoon, the Economic Development Committee met to discuss a number of topics that are setting up a brighter future for Laredo.

There were four areas that the committee covered including: the possible development of a commercial vehicle parking lot in north Laredo, a downtown business competition program, and the development of a 380 agreement policy.

The 380 agreement is a way for local governments to offer incentives designed to promote economic development.

Since the agreement is such an important policy, they created a sub-committee that will create a policy that suits Laredo.