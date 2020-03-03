Local educator selected as NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador

A local educator is getting ready to go infinity and beyond after NASA selected him to take flight on its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy or SOFIA.

Harmony School of Excellence Teacher Mr. Adam Unlu was one of 28 high school science teachers selected by the by the SETI Institute as a 2020 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador.

The AAA is a professional development program for high school science teachers designed to improve science teaching and increase learning STEM engagement.

Training includes a week-long immersion experience at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center Hangar 703 in Palmdale, California, with participation in research flights on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

The teachers selected to represent 13 states with four teachers from Texas.

Mr. Unlu says he is thrilled to be given this tremendous opportunity.