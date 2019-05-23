Local eighth graders recognized

Local students who proved themselves to be outstanding students both in and out of the classroom were recognized.

Kids from middle schools across Laredo were named 8th Graders of the Year of their respective campus.

The honor comes thanks to their hard work, devotion, managing a level of academic excellence and being a positive role model in their communities.

One student from the group was named the overall winner.

Based on an essay written, Valentina Moreno-Cruz from United Middle School garnered the 1st place trophy.

Congratulations to all the students recognized for their year-long efforts!