Local elementary school honored with National Blue Ribbon award

Zaffirini Elementary is celebrating their students’ accomplishments.

They were awarded the National Blue Ribbon recognition Friday.

This award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and recognizes exemplary public schools every year.

Using standards of excellence by student achievement measures, the department honors high-performing schools and schools that are making strides in closing any achievement gaps between students.

"It's an extreme honor, we've tried very hard,” said Marlene Gonzalez, a 2nd grade dual language teacher. “It's been a great effort from everyone in collaboration since a few years back. We have great pride in our school and it's finally showing and shining through."

This was the only United ISD school to receive the recognition this year.

There are 500 students at Zaffirini Elementary and they are also celebrating 20 years.