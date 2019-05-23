Local elementary school breaks reading record

A Laredo Elementary School really hit the books and help break a national record.

In just five days, students at Malakoff Elementary read more than 7,900 books.

The Digital Media Brand, Epic challenged schools across the country to read a total of 10 million books.

Malakoff Elementary took the 8th place out of hundreds in the country who participated.

Other Texas schools that got in the top ten were from Brownsville and Houston.

In total, 16-million books were read as part of the challenge.