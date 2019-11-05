Local elementary school placed in lock out after threat

A Laredo elementary school is placed in a lock out early Tuesday morning after a threatening phone call is made to a school administrator.

According to Laredo ISD officials, Milton Elementary administrators were notified about a caller saying they were making threats against the principal shortly after 10 a.m.

District officials say they took immediate action and placed the school in a lock out for 30 minutes while Laredo ISD police cooperated with Laredo Police Department on the investigation.

Classes were not interrupted at this time and officials say they take every threat seriously.

No injuries were reported or arrests have been made.

The investigation continues by the district on this case.