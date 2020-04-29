Local elementary school spreads hope to students

A local elementary school is coming together to spread some hope to their fellow students.

Teachers over at Finley Elementary are feeling the blues when it comes to their normal operations.

As a result, the school principal Mrs. Chapa decided to come up with the idea of creating an online video where teachers and staff are able to send some good vibes to their students.

Each teacher got a chance to record a video individually and it was all mixed by the school’s music teacher.

Teachers say they hope everyone is safe, healthy, and they can’t wait until they are all united and back in class once again.

To watch the full video, you can click the link below.