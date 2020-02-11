Local elementary schools nominated for Blue Ribbon award

Two Laredo ISD schools are celebrating a big accomplishment, and the superintendent visited both campuses to deliver the news herself.

"It is a very exciting but well deserved secret and I will tell you what that is. You have just been nominated as the next Blue Ribbon School."

The Texas Education Agency announced earlier this week the nomination of 26 Texas public schools as 2020 National Blue Ribbon school designees.

The honorees for LISD is Heights and Leyendecker Elementary.

The program recognizes schools that have high student achievement. Since the program's founding, 7,000 schools across the nation have received this prestigious designation.