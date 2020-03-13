Local events canceled due to coronavirus

Officials with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Laredo have decided to suspend the basketball season until further notice.

They say they will contact each coach as to when and if the season will resume.

The Special Olympics Texas Basketball Games planned through to the end of the month are also canceled.

The Special Olympics international consulted with the CDC to make the decision.

Officials say they will re-evaluate the situation after that date to determine whether they will resume the games.

Meanwhile, the Border Heritage Museum has decided to postpone their screening of the documentary film "Malintzin."

It was scheduled for tomorrow.

There is no date yet on when they plan on screening the film but they will keep the public informed through the media and social networks.