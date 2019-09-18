Local families invited to concert in the park

The City of Laredo is looking to give the entire family something to look forward to this weekend.

As summer comes to a close and we get ready for the fall season, families can relax and enjoy some good jams at one of our local parks.

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is inviting the community to enjoy some free activities at the Bartlett Park also known as El Progreso Park.

This is the second year the parks department organizes these type of activities for the community.

Parkgoers of all ages can take part in some outdoor activities such as archery, kayaking, and paddle boating while enjoying some music.

The best part about the event it’s completely free of charge.

With the start of fall just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to spend some fun in the sun.

The event will take place this Saturday, 21st at Bartlett Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parks department is also hosting another event next Saturday at North Central Park.