Local family carries on tradition of spreading Christmas cheer

An annual family tradition continues to bring joy to others.

For more than 30 years the Curiel family has been giving out toys to children and cooking up warm meals for residents who live by the San Francisco Javier Church on Zaragazoa Street.

The family, along with friends and volunteers, work all year long to collect toys and gather food from the food bank to make this celebration a possibility.

However, the tradition almost came to an end a few years back, but a letter the family received kept the tradition alive today.

"Back in 2006, my grandfather passed away," said Kathy Reyna. "Back in 2007, our Santa Clause passed away as well. So we were at the point like, 'maybe we don't want to continue.' But we received a letter from a little boy, who we still haven't found out who he was and we would love to find out who he was, but it basically said this was his only Christmas. So we found a way to continue going."

Every year, an estimated 200 to 300 children receive gifts from the Curiel family.