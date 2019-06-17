Local family celebrates Whataburger-themed Father's Day

After a popular fast food chain decided to sell its majority ownership to a Chicago investment firm, a local family decided to show their support for their favorite Texas-based restaurant.

Laura Rodriguez decided to throw a "What-A-Dad" father's day party.

Her family took to social media to show their love for their favorite restaurant.

The Facebook post read "What-a-dad! Father's day party. That's how much Texas loves Whataburger, we're the what-a-family."

The family all wore matching Whataburger t-shirts and even ate a Whataburger cake.

It was definitely a celebration that made you say "What-a-family!"