Local family gets new home before the holidays

A local family can now have a place to call home just in time for the holidays.

The American Electric Power or AEP Foundation recently contributed $50,000 to fund the construction of the Chavez Garza Home Project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.

Couples must meet certain criteria before their dream becomes a reality.

One of the requirements for a couple is contributing 500 equity hours which means the Chavez Family helped in the construction of their own home as well as another home project.

Their home was recently completed and the family of four moved into their cozy living space.

Alejandro and Yasmin Chavez say it feels too good to be true and the best part is that it all happened right before Christmas.

Carol Sherwood with Habitat for Humanity says all habitat homeowners sign a zero interest mortgage; however, they are required to give sweat equity hours.

A 30 year mortgage and no interest what lies ahead for the Chavez family.

Right now Habitat for Humanity is working on building homes for veterans.