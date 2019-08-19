Local family still recovering from house fire

It’s been over a week since a local family lost their home to a massive fire.

Felix Family

We spoke to the Felix Family who says thanks to the loving support of the community they are recovering from the tragic incident.

The horrific tragedy also coincided with the first day of school and the Felix parents were immediately worried about where to get uniforms and school supplies.

A Go Fund Me account was set up the next day after the fire and the Felix Family received many donations.

The page has a goal of $10,000 but it currently stands at $4,700 with 48 donors.