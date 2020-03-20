Local family stuck in Peru searching for a way back home

A local family who went on vacation in South America is now searching for answers on how to get back home.

Last Saturday, Roberto Pliego decided to go on a vacation to Peru with his wife, daughter, and son just before the coronavirus was declared as a pandemic.

Once the family arrived in Lima, the president of Peru announced a lockdown.

The family traveled to Cusco where they had accommodations already set up and are currently still there. Pliego was told the airport is going to be closed until April 15th.

Pliego says he has tried to reach out to the American Embassy and Congressman Cuellar’s office to find answers.

When we spoke to Congressman Cuellar, he says he was informed about travelers who are stranded in other countries and is working to get them back home; however, Pliego hasn't heard from anyone.

Until then, Pliego and his family remain waiting at their Air Bnb.