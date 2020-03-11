Local feds arrest over 30 alleged Mexican cartel members

Federal agents take a strike against one of the fastest growing transnational drug cartel with operations in Laredo.

Federal agents across the United States take part in an operation to take down cartel Jalisco new generation.

It was series of nationwide raids, leading to more than 500 arrests and 350 indictments nationwide.

“Project Python" was the result of a 6month investigation with the hopes of striking a blow to the “Jalisco Nuevo Generacion” drug cartel also known CJNG.

The U.S justice department and drug enforcement administration tells arrest were made in Laredo as part of “Project Python”.

On Friday, during the raids in Laredo about 30 people were arrested with alleged connections the cartel.

DEA agents raided several residences across Laredo.

The group’s drug trade is made up of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The cartel controls between one-third and two-thirds of the U.S. drug market.

Those taken into custody work at all levels within the cartel.

This nationwide operation is in hopes to get closer to capturing its leader, one of the most wanted men in country, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “el Mencho”.

The state department has issued a 10 million dollar reward for his capture.

DEA could not go into detail about the charges against those arrested in Laredo but they confirm many are accused of some sort of involvement with drug trafficking.

With “el Mencho” still on the loose in Mexico, the DEA hopes to gather information from those arrested.

