Local film festival invites local students to take part

An annual festival is inviting young Spielbergs and Scorseses to show their work on the big screen.

The Laredo Media and Film Festival is an annual event that seeks to get young students involved in filmmaking.

Whether you love to create films on your smartphone or through animation, the festival is giving students an outlet to display their works of art.

Some of the categories of the festival are film and documentary, animation, public service announcement and photography.

Middle school or high school students who are currently enrolled in any type of video production, film, animation or arts are encouraged to take part in the festival.

The event will take place on February 27th & 28th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus.

Everyone is invited to attend the screening.

For more information on how you can register, you can call 956-273-7800 or click here.