Local filmmakers' original film now airing on HBO

A Laredo duo is getting some big recognition from a major cable network after it was picked up to showcase.

It's a dream come true for Isaac Garza and Eman Esfandi, two Laredoans and former students of J.B. Alexander, to see their film picked by up HBO.



They share their journey and despite COVID-19 taking over their lives, they have a few words of advice for local and future filmmakers of Laredo.

"Pepito" is a comedy about the relationship between the character Pepito, played by Isaac Garza, and Pepito's mother.



The story is described as "a love letter to mothers everywhere, told through the lens of the latino experience."

This was an idea that began years ago for Garza, who also wrote it.

"This concept came about when I was in acting class and my teacher had me playing a character from Mad TV. That character has a high pitch voice and it was very fun to play. I thought to myself, 'how can I continue playing this character, involving it and making it my own?' That's when I wrote Pepito."

Directing the film was his close friend and former tennis partner who didn't have to think twice about doing the project.

"We started going to film festivals together and watching shorts and really discussing ideas we could do," said Eman. "Then he pitched Pepito to me, I read the script and I was laughing."

Written in 2017, both say the project was a lot of hard work that included months of trying to get permission to film on location in Austin.

"Then after a three day shoot it was a year long editing process of getting the film where it needed to be," Isaac said. "From there it was about another year of film festivals, attending film festivals. Then from there HBO, we got the licensing deal with HBO at an official latino film festival in Palm Springs, California. Now it has a home in HBO, right now."

It was that deal that had both in shock and disbelief.

"I remember exactly where I parked and pulled over to the side of the road," said Eman. "Inhaling, screaming."

"It was really wild news, it was really hard to digest at first because once we knew we had the deal, we had to do more work to get it broadcast ready," said Isaac.

Due to COVID-19, some projects are on hold for the two, however the support for their film has been flooding in.

"From people back home, they've been lifting my spirits and I've been quarantined here on my own. So just receiving that amount of support from the community has been super meaningful."

They tell future filmmakers to hold on to their dreams and know the journey for success is hard, but worth it.

"There are a bunch of things that have to happen, but the most important thing is if you want it, and you want it bad enough then you go for it."

So what does the future hold for the two? Eman is living in L.A. and is now focusing on acting. He is coming out this summer on a film directed by Robert Rodriguez.

As for Isaac, he says he's focusing more on writing and directing with hopes of making a movie here in the gateway city.

The film is now streaming on HBO Latino and will be available on demand until Sunday, May 3rd.