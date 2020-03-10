Local experts weigh in on uncertain stock market

Wall Street made a big rebound.

Tuesday, the Dow Jones closed with more than 1,100 points.

A big difference from Monday, when coronavirus concerns played part in it taking a deep dive, dropping more than 2,000 points.

Local experts weigh in on the concern over the financial market.

Fears over the coronavirus continue to rattle the U.S. stock market.

The Dow Jones made a sharp drop yesterday, the lowest it's been in 12 years. It dropped more than 2,000 points but rose sharply today.

Experts say there is uncertainty, but there is no need to panic.

Dr. Nathaniel Graham, assistant professor of finance at TAMIU, says it was expected to see some kind of adjustment as an affect from the spread of COVID-19.

He adds if people freak out, the market also does. The coronavirus spread has changed people's buying and working patterns.

Buying patterns are the economy and financial markets are a reflection of that.

"If you can't go to work you cannot earn so that is huge, that is enormous impact to you," said Dr. Graham. "If that happens to a lot of people at once you are going to see the effect all at once. You're going to see the impact on the economy as a whole. Which will make its way to the financial market and they start thinking about who will not make its sales now."

If your job does not require it, Dr. Graham recommends to not look at the stock market every day.

He adds the market's future will depend on what we learn from the spread of the virus.

CNN reports another factor causing the Dow to bounce between big gains and drops: an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.