Local firefighters' dance video goes viral

A group of Laredo firefighters aren't just putting out fires, they are making millions jealous with their fancy footwork!

The video app TikTok is filled with hundreds of millions of videos, but this one in particular showcases the dance moves of a group of Laredo first responders.

"Once we were here at the station, that's where we did it. It was easy enough."

In the beginning of the month, Leo Garcia decided to tap the shoulders of his fellow station one colleagues to create a TikTok video.

For them it was a way to de-stress during a chaotic time.



They chose the song "Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd and set up pretty elaborate choreography.



It took them about an hour to perfect it and each one had a part.

"I was the one in the introduction, and then I was in the middle," said Justin De Leon. "It was pretty fun."

"My part was added there last minute," Rudy De Los Santos said. "I had some guys push me through the back. We had to do it a couple times because I am a little hefty."

Once Garcia posted it, he didn't think much of it.

However, as of now the video has over 1.9 millions views on TikTok.

The Weeknd himself shared it on Instagram, and America's favorite TV host Ellen Degeneres featured the Laredo boys on Ellen Tube.

"We've gotten a lot of support and messages saying 'hey, you came out on this, and you came out on Ellen!'"

The guys say that they know the video is not for everyone, but they are happy knowing that it brought a smile to some.

The video has also been featured on Inside Edition and on a commercial for A&E network.