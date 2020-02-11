Local florist shares the secrets of the perfect bouquet

Cupid has been busy getting couples together for Valentine's Day and a local florist is showing you just some of the ways to surprise your loved one this season.

Martha Solis of Carmen's Flower Shop is just one of many local vendors in the city that specializes in flowers, bouquets, and floral arrangements.

From your traditional bouquet of roses to your custom made basket of flowers for animal lovers or even sports fans.

Carmen's Flower Shop has everything you need to help put that smile on your loved one's face this Valentine's Day.

Since Valentine's Day is just a few days away, customers are encouraged to get their orders in as soon as possible.

For information on orders, you can call 956-775-0540.

You can also find Ms. Solis on the Facebook page below.