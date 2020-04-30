Local food bank aims to feed 650 families

Between Thursday and Friday a local organization is distributing 500 bags of food to those who need it most.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank hosted a food distribution drive earlier Thursday morning.



This drive is expected to help about 650 families this week alone.



Over the last seven weeks, the food bank has been helping several people affected by COVID-19.

"This week we're servicing families with children," said Carmen Garcia. "That have children at home, get affected because they are not going to school and getting fed at school, this is the perfect place for us to give them a helping hand."

If you missed out on Thursday's food distribution you can still stop by on Friday.



It will take place at the Regional Food Bank's office at 2802 Anna Avenue from 8 to 10 a.m.



You must present a Texas I.D. and have your trunk open to allow volunteers to place the groceries without contact.



If you have any questions you can call 723-3725.