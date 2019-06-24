Local food bank Climbs for Hunger

A local food bank is inviting the community to come out and climb to end hunger this weekend.

For the past 36 years, the Regional Food Bank has been providing food for those in need all across Webb County and neighboring communities.

This weekend, they will be hosting a fundraising event in collaboration with Climb at Rio.

The event will take place this Saturday, June 29th.

Admission for the event is $25 and all the proceeds will go to the Regional Food Bank.

You can purchase tickets at the Regional Food Bank at 2802 Anna Ave, or Climb At Rio located at 8218 Casa Verde Rd.