Local food bank asks for community's help to feed those in need

Organizers at the Laredo Regional Food Bank say they have about two weeks of supplies left on their shelves and need your help in keeping up with the demand.

They've already donated thousands of food boxes in less than a month, and are still in need of more.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank donated 500 food boxes two weeks ago to elderly community members.

A week after that, another 500 food boxes given to the Webb County Community Action Agency, who's mission is to serve "low-income" people.



For TAMIU students who need assistance with food, the Regional Food Bank will serve 100 students by Friday.

They've been busy during these times, and they're going to remain busy, says Carmen Garcia, executive director, that's why their shelves of food are running low.

"The food bank has a twenty percent capacity of food right now. Its very low, very limited. However, we are still at the front of the line helping the community when they most need it."

Garcia says they will run out of supplies in two weeks, which is everything they have on the shelves.

So they need your help with food donations, especially non-perishable items. They are also looking for monetary donations.

"We are asking anybody that works in the food industry, like transportation agencies, grocery stores, mini-marts, or restaurants, to consider us for a food donation."

They currently cannot accept any more walk-in clients, since their demand continues to grow.

As for the food boxes being distributed on a weekly basis, each box costs about ten dollars to assemble, and the goal is to reach 2,500 boxes distributed.

"The food boxes range from 25 to 40, 50 pounds. And they have all the essential items like canned food, box dinners, soups, pastas, rice, beans, cereal, all that sort of stuff."

But they need your help in any way you can.

"We'll be taking turns like that every week, to service our community. Because they need us right now."

They are writing grants to continue looking for a way to keep the food distribution going.

If you are interested in helping out, you can drop off donations located at 2802 Anna Drive.