Local food bank receives $5,000 donation

The end of 2019 is looking a lot brighter for the South Texas Food Bank.

Wednesday morning, the non-profit received a check for $5,000 from insurance company Cigna.

This is something the organization is grateful for because it'll get them closer to accomplishing their mission of feeding those in need.

South Texas Food Bank director Alma Boubel says any sort of help they can receive from the community goes a long way in helping others.

"Every dollar donated to the South Texas Food Bank, I can convert to 10 meals, so they gave us a check today for $5,000, so we're going to be able to convert that to 50,000 meals for the hundreds of thousands of clients in our programs."

The check was presented during a special holiday celebration put together by the local community.

The South Texas Food Bank services eight counties and they encourage anyone with questions to call them at 726-3120.